CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 114,990 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,990 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.91. 1,952,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.