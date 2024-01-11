CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 11,594 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $20,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $828.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,950. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $544.95 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $807.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

