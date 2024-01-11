CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 164,911 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,911 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 220.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. 2,181,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,552. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

