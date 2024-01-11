CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,121 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,044,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

LIN stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $401.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

