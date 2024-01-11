CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

