CBOE Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,641 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,514,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,747. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $431.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

