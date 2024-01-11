Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Trading Down 2.7 %
TFC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
