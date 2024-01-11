Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.79. 644,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,058. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

