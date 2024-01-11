Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

EPD traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 595,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,369. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

