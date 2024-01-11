Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,805,000 after acquiring an additional 940,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 145,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,272. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

