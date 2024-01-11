Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

FUTY stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. 35,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,684. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

