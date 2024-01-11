Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

