Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 826,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 74,811 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 739,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 666,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 470,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 415,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

