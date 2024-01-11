Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $291,000 in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,757 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth $154,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NG. StockNews.com started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 525,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

Insider Transactions at NovaGold Resources

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $40,984.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $44,232.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,806.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $40,984.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $103,037.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,119 shares of company stock worth $314,599 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

