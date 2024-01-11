Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $438,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,819,585 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,630,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 155,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,918 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $23,410,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $19,724,000.

TQQQ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,293,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,424,133. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $52.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

