Cedar Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,387 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 35,466 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675,566. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

