Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,100 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.56. 1,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

