Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.92

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 44421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

