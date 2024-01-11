CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Up 35,400.0% in December

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 35,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 355.0 days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

CZAVF stock remained flat at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. CEZ, a. s. has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

