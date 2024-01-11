CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Up 35,400.0% in December

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 35,400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 355.0 days.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
CZAVF stock remained flat at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. CEZ, a. s. has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
