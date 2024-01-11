CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CF Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.08 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

