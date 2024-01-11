CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.44.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.08 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.
CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.
CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
