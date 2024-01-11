Chain Price Down 0.3% This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Chain has a total market cap of $36.89 million and $6.33 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chain has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Chain Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

