Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $167.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

