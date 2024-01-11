Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

CVR stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.