CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 139 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Target were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TGT opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $126.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

