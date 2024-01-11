CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $292.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.81 and a 200 day moving average of $266.01.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

