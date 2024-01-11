CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $254.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.08.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

