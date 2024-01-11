CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.