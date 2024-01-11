ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $26.13

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $27.73. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 5,780 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $999.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.19 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

