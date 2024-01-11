Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $225.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.59. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

