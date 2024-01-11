Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,115 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial comprises 1.2% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $316,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 172,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.