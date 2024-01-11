Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, an increase of 4,177.8% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CING shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cingulate to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Laidlaw cut shares of Cingulate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Cingulate Stock Down 8.8 %

CING stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,677. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.80) by ($1.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cingulate will post -23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter worth $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter worth $34,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

