Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $587.43. The stock had a trading volume of 30,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $561.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.