Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.09.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $53.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

