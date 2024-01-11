Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Gap Down to $53.02

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.02, but opened at $51.84. Citigroup shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 4,860,548 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Citigroup Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

