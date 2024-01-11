CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.68. CleanSpark shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 10,340,159 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Trading Down 7.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

