Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares — Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 78.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

