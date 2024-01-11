Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares — Dividend of $0.06

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $6.58.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
