CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.90 to $17.57 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.95.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.2 %

CNHI opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 112,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after buying an additional 14,348,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,988.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,091,000 after buying an additional 9,891,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

