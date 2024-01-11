Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Codorus Valley Bancorp to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

CVLY stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 680.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 418,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVLY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

