Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CVLY

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

CVLY opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Codorus Valley Bancorp

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.