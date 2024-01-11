Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $568.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 568 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.01), with a volume of 22853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($6.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Cohort alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cohort

Cohort Trading Up 0.8 %

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 520.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 502.65. The firm has a market cap of £227.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,648.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is 4,242.42%.

About Cohort

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.