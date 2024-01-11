Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 6,614.3% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Up 4.1 %
CIBEY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 362,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,115. Commercial International Bank has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.
About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.
