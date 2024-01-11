Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,568 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises 3.4% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $43,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after buying an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,569,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,663 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.09.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

