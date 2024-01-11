Compass Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Compass Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,151 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.7% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiserv worth $47,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.10. 2,322,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.57.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

