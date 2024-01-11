Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $50.56 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 28.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $306.79. The stock had a trading volume of 205,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,654. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $248.80 and a 12-month high of $309.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.37 and a 200 day moving average of $285.45. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

