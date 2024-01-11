Compass Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 635,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,932 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $53,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 342,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,647. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

