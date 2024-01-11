Compass Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,928 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $52,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 104,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $343.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,311. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $355.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

