Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,536 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,536 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $51,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 524,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,970,000 after buying an additional 122,580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 66,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,648. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average is $136.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

