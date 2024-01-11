Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 11,556 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings comprises 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.40% of RBC Bearings worth $162,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $481,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,316,000.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.83. 10,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,934. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

