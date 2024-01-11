Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,088 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $61.68. 1,100,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,475,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

