Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.18. The stock had a trading volume of 76,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.83 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

